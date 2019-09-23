Chapati-milk not enough to tackle protein deficiency in pet dogs: Vet varsity

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:22 IST

A recent survey by the department of livestock products technology at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has found that pets are increasingly becoming deficient in minerals and protein.

Head of the department, Dr Manish Kumar Chatli, said the state-level survey was conducted under a project of the Government of India being carried out at the Canine Research Centre at the department of bio-technology.

“During the survey, it was found that a large number of pets are served chapati and milk, which is normally consumed by humans. Not getting the proper feed, the pets are suffering from mineral and protein deficiency which further results in diseases such as toxicity, improper growth, loss of hair and much more,” he said.

SPECIAL CANINE DIET

Under the same project, the varsity has also developed an extruded dog feed. It is for the first time that the feed was showcased at the Pashu Palan Mela. This feed is prepared from unconventional sources including by-products from slaughter industry such as bone meal and liver, which make this feed rich in protein and minerals.

Dr Chatli said, “A trial was conducted on 100 pet dogs from across the state and we have got good results. We are further working on developing products according to areas. We will research the areas where pets are suffering from deficiencies and we will determine the kind of deficiency. Accordingly, the products will be developed.”

“Moreover, the market price of this product is 1/4th the price of pet foods available in the market. As of now, we have not started selling it, but soon it will be open for sale,” he added.

STRESS BUSTER MEAT ITEMS DRAW CROWDS

Also on display at the fair were different types of meat products that help a person control their stress levels. High-fibre chicken meat biscuits, fibre enriched chicken meat cutlets, low-salt and low-fat chicken meat sausages, Omega-3 enriched chicken meat balls and low-fat chicken meat patties attracted the crowds.

Products made from egg such as egg paneer and egg-flavoured drinks were also showcased. These products have been developed for humans as they have high nutritional value.

Dr OP Malav, assistant professor, said the department extracted bioactive peptides from meat and egg sources, which are potent antioxidants. Antioxidants are compounds that can stop the production of free radicals in body and control stress levels.

