Chargesheet against Azam’s son for manipulating date of birth

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:17 IST
The Rampur police on Friday filed a chargesheet against Samajwadi Party lawmaker Abdullah Azam, son of senior SP leader Mohd Azam Khan, accusing him of submitting fake documents related to his date of birth for the passport.

The police had registered an FIR against Khan’s son on the complaint of BJP leader Akash Saxena. “There is a difference between the date of birth mentioned in Abdullah’s educational certificates and passport,” said Lakhpat Singh, inspector, Civil Lines police station in Rampur who carried out the investigation.

According to him, Abdullah’s date of birth in the Class 10 marksheet of Saint Paul’s School (Rampur) is January 1, 1993 whereas in the passport it has been shown as September 30, 1990.

An SP MLA from Suar in Rampur, Azam’s son would now be prosecuted for alleged discrepancy in age proof documents and for providing false information for getting the passport made and then misusing it under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 121 (1) A under the Passport Act.

BJP leader Saxena, who had moved the complaint on July 30, 2019 in the matter, has sought cancellation of Abdullah’s passport.

Abdullah’s mother Tazeem Fatima, won the adjoining Rampur (Sadar) seat in the recent by-elections and father Azam Khan, an MP from Rampur, has been booked in 80 cases by the police on charges ranging from stealing goats, cows to land-grabbing and making derogatory remarks against actor Jaya Prada, who contested against him on BJP ticket.

