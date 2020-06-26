e-paper
Charred remains of two men found in Rohtak

Lakhan Majra police station in-charge Raju Sandhu said they had received a call in the morning that charred bodies of two men and a bike were spotted near a canal in Nandal village.

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Charred remains of two unidentified men were found near a canal in Rohtak’s Nandal village on Thursday morning, police said.

The police, along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, visited the crime scene and also recovered a motorcycle from the spot.

“Prime facie, it seems that both of them were killed and the accused disrobed them before setting them on fire in an attempt to conceal their identity. We have registered a case of murder against unidenitfied person(s). The bodies were sent for postmortem examination and DNA samples have been preserved to establish the identities of the victims,” the cop added.

