CHB dwellings: Now, apply online for need-based changes

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:37 IST

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday introduced online system to seek permission for regularisation of unauthorised constructions under the need-based changes policy notified in February.

It also includes seeking fresh permission of additional constructions permitted in the policy, said Board chief executive officer Yashpal Garg, adding that the CHB flat allottees will not be required to visit the office to apply for permissions anymore.

A copy of the need-based changes orders and standard drawings and formats for applications/certificates are also available on the website — www.chbonline.in — for convenience of the allottees. “Residents can also approach the board if they encounter any problem in filing the online application,” said Garg.

In the latest scheme, additional construction in rear courtyard or terraces has been allowed in economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) houses, subject to the condition that the total area of construction shall not be in excess of 150 square feet or 75% area of the courtyard or terrace, whichever is less. The limit is 50% or 150 square feet, whichever is less, in the case of medium income group (MIG) and high income group (HIG) houses. February scheme has some good benefits like relaxation in balconies construction or treatment of outer surface.

PAY PENALTY CHARGES TOO

The online system has the provision to pay annual penalty charges for violations too.

Garg said the allottees are required to remove all violations beyond what is permitted under the scheme till December 2020. But till then they have to pay certain penalty before September 30 this year.

The penalty varies from ₹50 per square feet per annum to ₹90 per square feet per annum, if paid before September 30. After that the penalty will be ₹75 per square feet per annum to ₹135 per square feet per annum, he said.

According to a survey, 90% of the CHB’s 60,000 flats have structural violations. The violations exist in the form of additional rooms, toilets, additional floors and balconies converted into rooms. In some cases, even government land is encroached upon.

The board CEO reiterated that fresh alternations and constructions in CHB houses are not permitted without permission. On-the-spot challans are being issued by the enforcement squad with the direction to immediately stop further construction and remove the violations.

THE PROCEDURE

Visit the board website — www.chbonline.in; upload the application with required documents and pay the fee. The applicant will be alerted through text message once the application is processed and permission is granted.

System covers regularisation of existing violations and permission for fresh additional construction allowed under new policy.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:37 IST