e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Check facts on unemployment before raising issue, CM to Akalis

Check facts on unemployment before raising issue, CM to Akalis

CM said the very premise of Akali’s criticism of his government’s employment generation programme was based on flawed data.

cities Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Asking the Akalis to check their facts before speaking out on issues, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said the very premise of their criticism of his government’s employment generation programme was based on flawed data.

The CM said the economic survey released by the Centre clearly stated that the source of data provided on unemployment was the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2017-18 conducted by labour bureau of the Centre.

Capt said that the reference period therein was barely a year since his government had inherited the mess created by the previous SAD-BJP government.

The CM said the survey had a very small sample size of 6,497 and 6,877 individuals from rural and urban areas, respectively, which translated into a total sample size of just 13,374 people from among a population of 2.27 crore. For youth in the age group of 15-29 years, the sample size was of 1,870 and 1,961 people for rural and urban areas, respectively, while 80.6 lakh individuals fell in the said age group in the state, he said.

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live Updates: IAF aircraft leaves for Iran to evacuate Indians
Coronavirus Live Updates: IAF aircraft leaves for Iran to evacuate Indians
Kerala ups measures to tackle coronavirus after 6 cases: Health minister
Kerala ups measures to tackle coronavirus after 6 cases: Health minister
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities