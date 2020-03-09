Check facts on unemployment before raising issue, CM to Akalis

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:07 IST

Asking the Akalis to check their facts before speaking out on issues, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said the very premise of their criticism of his government’s employment generation programme was based on flawed data.

The CM said the economic survey released by the Centre clearly stated that the source of data provided on unemployment was the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2017-18 conducted by labour bureau of the Centre.

Capt said that the reference period therein was barely a year since his government had inherited the mess created by the previous SAD-BJP government.

The CM said the survey had a very small sample size of 6,497 and 6,877 individuals from rural and urban areas, respectively, which translated into a total sample size of just 13,374 people from among a population of 2.27 crore. For youth in the age group of 15-29 years, the sample size was of 1,870 and 1,961 people for rural and urban areas, respectively, while 80.6 lakh individuals fell in the said age group in the state, he said.