e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Cities / ‘Checking if accused held in Gauri Lankesh murder has links to Dabholkar, Pansare killings’

‘Checking if accused held in Gauri Lankesh murder has links to Dabholkar, Pansare killings’

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:11 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

State home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the state police will check whether the accused arrested in the Gauri Lankesh murder case in Karnataka has any links to the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and communist leader Govind Pansare in Maharashtra. He said the state police may send a team to Karnataka to interrogate the accused.

The Karnataka police’s SIT, which is probing the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh, recently arrested Rushikesh Devdikar from Jharkhand. The SIT had earlier come across links between the murder of Dabholkar, Pansare and Karnataka scholar MM Kalburgi. Maharashtra ATS had arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in the Pansare case in September 2019, one of who reportedly had links to the Dabholkar case, while another was linked to the Lankesh case. Against this backdrop and the similar modus operandi used in the murders, the state police, too, are exploring the possibility of links between these murders. Deshmukh said the state police officers were in touch with their counterparts in Karnataka. “We are checking if there is any link between the murder of Lankesh and the Maharashtra rationalists. We sought information from the Karnataka police about the latest arrest in the Lankesh case.”

‘WILL DECIDE ON LOYA CASE AT RIGHT TIME’

Deshmukh also said the decision on whether the Justice BL Loya death case will be reopened will be taken at an appropriate time. “We won’t talk about it at this juncture,” he said.

top news
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities