Chef among three who test positive in Panvel

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:24 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. One new case was reported in Navi Mumbai.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in PCMC is 34, including 11 CISF personnel.

PCMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “A Kamothe resident, who works as a chef at Taj hotel, has tested positive. He has been admitted to NMMC hospital in Vashi.”

An 84-year-old Khanda colony resident has tested Covid-19 positive. He had earlier been admitted to sub-district hospital in Panvel. He has been shifted to MGM hospital in Kamothe.

Deshmukh said, “The third case is of a Kharghar resident, who has been admitted to DY Patil hospital in Nerul since March 17 for a heart ailment.”

NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal said a security guard of a company tested positive on Saturday\, taking the total number of Covid-10 cases in Navi Mumbai to 60.