e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chef among three who test positive in Panvel

Chef among three who test positive in Panvel

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:24 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. One new case was reported in Navi Mumbai.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in PCMC is 34, including 11 CISF personnel.

PCMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “A Kamothe resident, who works as a chef at Taj hotel, has tested positive. He has been admitted to NMMC hospital in Vashi.”

An 84-year-old Khanda colony resident has tested Covid-19 positive. He had earlier been admitted to sub-district hospital in Panvel. He has been shifted to MGM hospital in Kamothe.

Deshmukh said, “The third case is of a Kharghar resident, who has been admitted to DY Patil hospital in Nerul since March 17 for a heart ailment.”

NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal said a security guard of a company tested positive on Saturday\, taking the total number of Covid-10 cases in Navi Mumbai to 60.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: 186 new coronavirus cases and 1 death reported in Delhi today
LIVE: 186 new coronavirus cases and 1 death reported in Delhi today
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities