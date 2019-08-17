Chef from Darjeeling killed, family suspect foul play, police say he died in road accident

cities

New Delhi

A 26-year-old man from West Bengal’s Darjeeling died at a government hospital in south Delhi, almost five hours after he was found injured on the roadside below the Rao Tula Ram flyover in south Delhi’s Shanti Niketan area on Friday afternoon.

The family members of the man, who worked as a chef at a restaurant of a hotel in south Delhi, suspected foul play and alleged that he was murdered. The police on the other hand said that the man died in a road mishap as the bike he was riding skidded on the road.

“Whether the bike was hit by any vehicle from behind or the biker himself lost control of the two-wheeler is a matter of probe. We have learnt that the occupants of a truck had witnessed the accident. They had told some traffic police personnel that the biker was speeding when he lost control and fell off the bike. The witnesses will get their statement recorded on Sunday,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

The victim, Ajay Rana, lived in a rented home in Delhi’s RK Puram Sector-12 with his brother Anand Rana.

Anand said that his brother had gone to Delhi Aerocity near airport to deposit cheques in a bank. He was returning to his workplace on his bike when the incident took place around 3.30 pm. “We don’t know what actually happened to my brother and how he suffered injuries. Doctors and police told us that he had an accident near RTR flyover. We suspect that someone intentionally hit my brother’s bike to kill him,” said Anand.

According to the police, Ajay was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by a passerby who had seen him lying on the roadside and brought him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The hospital authorities first informed the RK Puram police since the passerby had told them that the accident took place in RK Puram Sector -8.

“Since the accident spot fell under the territorial jurisdiction of South Campus police station, a case of rash driving and causing hurt was registered there. We have added section 304 A (death by negligence) because the injured biker succumbed to his injuries in the night,” said the officer cited above.

Ajay’s body was handed over to his family after the autopsy was conducted on Saturday.

