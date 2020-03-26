e-paper
Chemist assn launch WhatsApp helplines for home delivery of medicine in Pune

Chemist assn launch WhatsApp helplines for home delivery of medicine in Pune

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:04 IST
Pune:The Chemists’ Association of Pune District has set up WhatsApp helplines for delivery of medicines in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad during the lockdown days.

The numbers are 9822404960, 9822519301, 9834318190, 9823856507, 9890951503. For Pimpri Chinchwad, the numbers is 9850275824, while 9960752777 and the 9890188909 helplines that will cover rural areas of the district.

The decision was taken in consultation with the officials of Pune police, including Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

“The facility is put in place to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines during the lockdown period,” said Shisve.

The Chemist association works in association with the Maharashtra State Chemists and Druggists Association. Doctor prescriptions with address should be sent to these numbers before 6pm for delivery on the following day, according to a statement released by the association.

MLA Jagannath S Shinde who is also the president of All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) and Anil Belkar, secretary, Chemists’ Association of Pune District are also part of the initiative.

There are around 3,000 drug stores in Pune city limits and 7,000 stores in the district, according to an official of the association.

“We have set up the service only for people who face emergency medical situations,” said Sanjay Manohar Shah, retail vice-president, Chemists’ Association of Pune District. Shah owns Vaibhav Medical in Sinhgad road area.

