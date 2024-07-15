Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.71 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 29.09 °C Overcast clouds July 17, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 32.59 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 31.5 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 31.06 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 33.14 °C Overcast clouds July 22, 2024 34.0 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 15, 2024, is 28.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.71 °C and 32.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.41 °C and 30.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024

