Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.93 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 30.21 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 30.68 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 33.69 °C Light rain August 2, 2024 33.22 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 33.45 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 33.41 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 33.92 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 29, 2024, is 32.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.93 °C and 34.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.78 °C and 33.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 28.93 °C and 34.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

