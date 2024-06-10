Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.49 °C, check weather forecast for June 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 11, 2024 33.37 °C Light rain June 12, 2024 34.86 °C Light rain June 13, 2024 34.53 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 32.72 °C Overcast clouds June 15, 2024 34.62 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 27.69 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 30.56 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 38.5 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 33.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.32 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Light rain Delhi 42.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 10, 2024, is 33.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.49 °C and 35.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.6 °C and 34.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 29.49 °C and 35.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

