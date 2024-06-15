Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.91 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 35.14 °C Moderate rain June 17, 2024 33.77 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 33.43 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 34.53 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 34.6 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 34.36 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 34.06 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 15, 2024, is 33.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.91 °C and 35.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.64 °C and 35.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 28.91 °C and 35.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 53.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.