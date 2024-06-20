 Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.85 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.85 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 20, 2024, is 31.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.85 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.32 °C and 34.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.85 °C and 34.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 57.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 21, 2024 33.27 °C Light rain
June 22, 2024 33.62 °C Light rain
June 23, 2024 34.33 °C Overcast clouds
June 24, 2024 34.63 °C Light rain
June 25, 2024 34.0 °C Light rain
June 26, 2024 35.41 °C Light rain
June 27, 2024 32.98 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chennai weather update on June 20, 2024
Chennai weather update on June 20, 2024

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.85 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On