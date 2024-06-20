Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.85 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 33.27 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 33.62 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 34.33 °C Overcast clouds June 24, 2024 34.63 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 34.0 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 35.41 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 32.98 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 20, 2024, is 31.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.85 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.32 °C and 34.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 26.85 °C and 34.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 57.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024

