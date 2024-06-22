Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.61 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 34.23 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 34.11 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 34.95 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 34.8 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 31.53 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 30.12 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 33.22 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 33.02 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 38.59 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 22, 2024, is 33.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.61 °C and 34.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.09 °C and 35.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 28.61 °C and 34.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024

