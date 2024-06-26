 Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 26, 2024, is 30.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.9 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.27 °C and 35.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.9 °C and 33.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 27, 2024 34.65 °C Overcast clouds
June 28, 2024 34.25 °C Overcast clouds
June 29, 2024 35.89 °C Broken clouds
June 30, 2024 35.47 °C Light rain
July 1, 2024 31.68 °C Light rain
July 2, 2024 32.67 °C Light rain
July 3, 2024 33.58 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain
Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

