Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 34.16 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 35.06 °C Broken clouds June 30, 2024 34.09 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 32.42 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 34.25 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 35.33 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 34.28 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.01 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 33.93 °C Light rain Delhi 30.99 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 27, 2024, is 30.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.44 °C and 31.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.83 °C and 35.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 29.44 °C and 31.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

