Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.93 °C, check weather forecast for June 5, 2024
Jun 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on June 5, 2024, is 28.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.93 °C and 31.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.26 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 91.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 6, 2024
|29.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 7, 2024
|29.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 8, 2024
|33.77 °C
|Light rain
|June 9, 2024
|35.12 °C
|Light rain
|June 10, 2024
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|June 11, 2024
|34.77 °C
|Light rain
|June 12, 2024
|34.03 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|28.52 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|27.71 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Hyderabad
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
