Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.93 °C, check weather forecast for June 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 6, 2024 29.05 °C Moderate rain June 7, 2024 29.48 °C Moderate rain June 8, 2024 33.77 °C Light rain June 9, 2024 35.12 °C Light rain June 10, 2024 35.29 °C Light rain June 11, 2024 34.77 °C Light rain June 12, 2024 34.03 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.85 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.52 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 27.71 °C Very heavy rain Hyderabad 31.16 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 5, 2024, is 28.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.93 °C and 31.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.26 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 91.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

