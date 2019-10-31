Chhijarsi toll rates hiked by 80% in a month

cities

Ghaziabad: A month after the toll plaza at Chhijarsi (near Pilkhuwa) was opened, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday hiked the toll rates by about 80% for the 18-lane plaza, which has been constructed as part of the phase 3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project.

The phase 3, along with the toll plaza, was opened on September 30. After the Dasna toll plaza in Ghaziabad was dismantled, the Chhijarsi toll plaza was opened as a new toll facility under phase 3 of the DME.

Officials of NHAI said that the hike would be applicable from the midnight of October 31. As per the existing rates, light motor vehicles (LMVs) like cars, jeeps, and vans were charged ₹70 for one side trip. Now, such vehicles will have to pay ₹125 as toll from November 1.

According to the public notice issued by the NHAI, the earlier toll fee for the return journey (within 24 hours) for LMVs was ₹105, which has now been hiked to ₹185. Such vehicles, if using the road for 50 journeys on a monthly pass, will now have to spend ₹4,095 as against ₹2,290 charged earlier.

The NHAI had earlier fixed a lower toll fee for local commercial vehicles registered in Hapur district. Such vehicles were required to pay ₹35 for a single side journey. The vehicles under the category will now be paying up ₹60.

The officials of NHAI said that the toll fee hike has been taken up in view of the cost of 5km elevated road which has been constructed as part of the phase 3.

“The new rates will become effective from November 1. The increase has been necessitated to incorporate the cost of the elevated section. Earlier, toll rates were not included with the cost of the new structure. Now, the revised rates include the cost. Hence, the rates have been revised,” said RP Singh, project director, NHAI.

The 5km elevated road bypasses Pilkhuwa town and is generally used by long distance commuters who wish to go to Hapur and Moradabad from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

On September 30, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had inaugurated the phase 3 of the DME during a function at Hapur. The phase 3 is the second of the four DME phases which has become operational.

The entire DME project is pegged at ₹6,273 crore and will provide much needed connectivity from Delhi to areas like Meerut.

