Chidambaram donates Rs 1 crore to Maha CM's Covid-19 relief fund

Chidambaram donates Rs 1 crore to Maha CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:12 IST
Former Union minister of home affairs and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has announced to donate Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS fund to Maharashtra chief minister’s Covid-19 relief fund for the fight against coronavirus. Chidambaram is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. The Congress leader has donated one month’s salary to the prime minister Relief Fund along with other party MPs in parliament, but thought it appropriate to donate for the state he represents in parliament, a Congress leader from Maharashtra said.

