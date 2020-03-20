Child among four killed in wall collapse in Hisar

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 23:30 IST

Four persons including two women and a 5-year-old died in Chikanwas village in Hisar on Friday after a wall of an under-construction factory collapsed on them.

The deceased have been identified as Hari Prasad, 34, his wife Sonia, 38, and their 5-year-old son, all belonging to Madhya Pradesh and Shok Rani, 45. Hari, Sonia and Rani are stated to be labourers. The incident took place in Chikanwas village when the wall came down and the debris fell on the labourers working there.

The victims died on the spot. Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that on getting the information, earthmovers were pressed into duty for rescue operations. The bodies were sent for autopsy at Maharaja Agrasen Agroha Medical College, Agroha.

The owner of the factory identified as Arun Singla was booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A case was registered following a complaint given by Ram Kumar, who was also present at the site.