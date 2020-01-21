Children at protest site: Nothing wrong, say women; rights panel disagrees

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:26 IST

LUCKNOW Women protesting against CAA and NRC at Clock Tower here for the past five days see nothing wrong with children accompanying them even as a child rights’ body says it’s a violation of laws.

Terming it (demonstration) as a protest against laws reportedly challenging theirs and their children’s existence, the women said many children come on their own while some of them accompany them.

“What’s wrong if children are here with us,” said a burqa-clad woman, covering her one-and-half-year-old daughter to protect her from chill.

During the day on Tuesday, as the sun shone bright, more women with children arrived at the protest site.

Not only toddlers, but children between 3 years and 10 years were also seen holding anti-CAA, anti-NRC placards and wearing tricolor forehead band.

“Children come on their own, either with members of their families or alone. We don’t teach them something wrong, even children hold tricolor in hand, shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,” said a woman in her 20s, holding a toddler in her lap.

Another woman said, “What is wrong if children are here. We are not forcing them for anything but this is good for them to know about the current situation.”

Meanwhile, Suchita Chaturvedi, member of UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said a nine-year-old child was seen shouting ‘Azaadi’ slogans.

“Children are being tutored. They are being made part of the protest by making them carry anti-CAA-NRC protest cards and shout slogans which is wrong,” she said, adding, “We have asked police to take necessary action and also identify the children so that they could be counselled along with their parents.”

However, protesting women differ with the rights body. “We are protesting here for future of these children. Otherwise what was the need for us staying here day and night? Since we are here, how can we leave out children at home,” said Farida, a protestor.

Legal expert Renu Mishra said, “Protest sites are always sensitive and taking children there should be avoided. Secondly, weather is also not good to taken them along.”

Citing the child rights convention, Mishra said children should not be forced for protest “but they are free to do what they feel right.”

WHAT JJ ACT SAYS

The protest has brought the Juvenile Justice Act into discussion even as Muzaffarnagar police booked 33 under this law for involving children in the protest that turned violent.

Section 83 (b) of the act says, “Any adult or an adult group that uses children for illegal activities either individually or as a gang shall be liable for rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine of five lakh rupees.”

Chaturvedi said, “These children are innocent and too small to take their own decision and taking them to protest site is violation of law.”

Meanwhile, police is waiting for the directions from higher officials. “We are yet to receive directions that will be followed in letter and spirit,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Lucknow West) Vikas Chandra Tripathi, adding, “We are keeping an eye on the situation that is under control.”