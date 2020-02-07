China, HK-returned passengers quarantined in Pune

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:39 IST

PUNE As of Thursday, two patients were quarantined at Pune’s Naidu hospital - a 27- year-old male and a 32-year-old male, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stated on Friday.

The 27-year-old male stayed in China from January 4 to January 11, and landed in India on January 12.

“He showed symptoms of a cold and a cough. He’s a Pune resident,” a PMC official said.

The 32-year-old male is a Chennai resident and travelled to Hong Kong from January 12 to January 29. “He too showed symptoms of a cough and cold. Both, along with the Chinese passenger, have been admitted to Pune’s Naidu hospital to check for the Coronavirus,” the civic department has stated.

As per information from the state health department, on Friday alone, a total of five persons were admitted into isolation wards at government hospitals to check for the Coronavirus infection.

Of these, three are in Pune’s Naidu hospital, and one each in Ahmednagar and Jalgaon district hospital.

Between January 18 and February 7, a a total of 16,063 patients have been screened in Mumbai, of which 30 were admitted to hospitals in cities across the state to rule out the Coronavirus infection. Twentyfive of these have been discharged after their samples tested negative for the virus.

Passengers who came in from affected countries but did not show any symptoms are being followed up with through telephonic surveillance and are currently residing in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Sangli Ahmednagar, Wardha, Buldhana, Nanded, Amravati, Palghar, Jalgaon and Chandrapur.

They will be under surveillance for 14 days since the day of their arrival.

Don’t fall prey to rumors

The state health department issued an advisory stating that many fake rumors regarding Coronavirus are being spread on social media. Eating meat, chicken or non-veg does not lead to the spread or infection of this virus, read the advisory

The advisory further states that it has been observed that travellers or citizens belonging to affected countries are being discriminated against by various companies where these persons work. The advisory reads: “It has been observed that companies are asking for health certificates or laboratory test results from people belonging to the affected countries which is wrong.”