Chinese man’s death: Victim’s family expected by weekend

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:46 IST

Noida: The family of the 29-year-old Chinese national, who died on September 2 of injuries sustained in a road accident, is expected in Noida by Saturday.

The victim Zhang Lishu, was injured in an accident on the night of August 29. He was found in an injured state by a police van near Sector 105 on the expressway and was first taken to Yatharth hospital, from where he was taken to Fortis Hospital with severe head injuries. He succumbed to injuries on September 2.

He had come to India on August 4 on a business visa and was staying in Sector 70. On August 29, he was travelling with his associates when he allegedly fell out of the car. His colleagues were under the influence of alcohol and did not notice him falling off, they said in the FIR. Based on their complaint, a case of rash driving was registered at the Sector 39 police station against an unknown vehicle that ran over Zhang.

Police said from the CCTV footage, it doesn’t seem that he was hit by another vehicle.

“We are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. The family has requested that the autopsy be put on hold till they reach,” SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

Police also said Zhang’s colleagues will also be questioned further, the car will be examined and the CCTV footage will also be further examined for clues.

Acquaintances of the victim said the family is expected to reach India by Saturday. “Once they reach, the autopsy will be done and based on the report, we will take necessary action,” Veenamra Mahaseth, an advocate representing multiple Chinese clients, said.

