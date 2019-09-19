Chinmayanand case: Inter college submits job details of law student’s mother to SIT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:22 IST

The administration of an intermediate college in Shahjahanpur on Thursday submitted employment details of the woman law student’s mother to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing allegations levelled by the student against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The student’s mother was hired as a temporary teacher at the intermediate college, which is also run by Chinmayanand’s trust, in 2019, according to sources.

“The mother was hired as a teacher because she came to the principal and pleaded for a job following some dispute with her husband,” said Om Singh, the lawyer of Chinmayanand.

The woman law student, who made the allegations against Chinmayanand, was also given temporary employment at the college in early 2019. The woman law student was made the caretaker of a computer lab inside the law college and provided a monthly salary of ₹ 5000 for the same. She was also allotted a hostel room, despite being a resident. The college administration claimed all this done because the woman was having family trouble.

The SIT also questioned the members of college administration and some students on Wednesday and Thursday.

