Chinmayanand case: Police seal missing student’s hostel room, release her picture

The Shahjahanpur police on Thursday sealed the room of the missing SS Law College woman student who has accused former union minister Chinmayanand of “destroying the lives of several girls.’

According to SHO (city) Pravesh Singh, room number 105 in the hostel in which thestudentl lived, had been sealed by the police. “The room has been sealed as a precautionary measure to prevent any possible tampering with evidence,” said Singh. A case of abduction has already been registered against the former union minister

Three police team have been constituted to locate the woman and posters containing her picture and the phone numbers of her father, the station house officer and the circle officer have also been put up and circulated to trace her whereabouts.

SS Law College principal Sanjay Baranwal told a news agency that the student had not attended college since August 5 when the academic session started.

“Before that, the girl, after her classes, also used to work part-time in the college library,” he said.

Additional director general of police, Bareilly zone, Avinash Chandra, said the woman student’s last location was a hotel in Dwarka area of New Delhi on August 23 but by the time the police team reached the hotel, she had already left. The hotel’s CCTV footage showed she was accompanied by a youth, whose identity has not been established as yet.

The woman’s father said her hostel room was found locked when he made inquiries after her daughter’s video message against the former union minister went viral.

“She called me up from an unknown number, probably of Delhi on August 24 and told me that she was fine and disconnected the phone,” he said, adding that when his wife called the number it was answered by a hotel employee who told her that she had come in a white car. The hotel employee said the student used the hotel employee’s cell phone saying that she had run out of balance on her own phone.

