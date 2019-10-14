e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Chinmayanand case:SIT probing political activists’ role

  Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

At a time when Chinmayanand and the accuser woman are planning to move the high court for bail, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the cases is focussing on some Shahjahanpur based political activists of a political party.

As per the probe panel, three local political workers who had access to Chinmayanand were allegedly present at the same hotel in Dausa in Rajasthan on the day when the woman, who accused the former minister of rape, was recovered along with her friend.

The woman earlier had alleged that she had a pen drive that was snatched away by someone in Dausa. Later, she handed over a copy that pen drive to the SIT last month. An SIT official said, “As per the investigation so far, one of these three local youths who are close to ruling party leaders snatched the pen drive from the woman.”

One of them is relative of Vikram, who is already in jail along with the woman and two others Sanjay and Sachin for an attempt to extort money from Chinmayanand. An official said he is believed to be the person who made one of them (woman and her accomplices) record a video in which they were talking about the extortion message.

 Meanwhile, the district court Shahjahanpur on Monday heard the case against the woman and three others and fixed the date of next hearing on October 26.

Chinmayanand has been booked under Sections 376C (Sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman and three others were booked for extortion, and under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) of IPC and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

 

 

   

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 23:38 IST

top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
Militants kill truck driver, attack orchard owner in Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
Militants kill truck driver, attack orchard owner in Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Yogi govt suspends Maharajganj DM, four others for cow shelter irregularities
Yogi govt suspends Maharajganj DM, four others for cow shelter irregularities
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News