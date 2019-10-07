e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Chinmayanand was drugged, trapped: ABAP; likely to back seer at Haridwar meet

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:53 IST
Kenneth John
Kenneth John
Hindustantimes
         

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) is likely to take a unanimous decision to support Chinmayanand in his court case, at the forthcoming meeting of the Parishad. The meeting is scheduled to be held in Haridwar on October 10, the ABAP said.

The development would be a U-turn on ABAP’s — the apex decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country — earlier resolve to oust Chinmayanand from the seer community.

ABAP head Swami Narendra Giri said that after viewing the second video in which three boys and the girl in question were conspiring to blackmail Chinmayanand into coughing up Rs 5 crore, it is clear that Chinmayanand, who has never been in a conspiracy of any kind and holds a position in the seer community, as well as society, was honey-trapped.

“We seers respect ‘Naari’ but respect for a woman also has its limits. In this case, the girl is clearly heard conspiring with the three boys to blackmail Swami Chinmayanand, a respected saint and I feel he was drugged and trapped for which he is not to be held guilty. We will discuss the issue and hopefully resolve to support Swami Chinmayanand in his struggle for justice. If need be, the Parishad will also provide legal assistance to him,” he said.

According to Giri, off late, there has been a well planned effort to malign the image of seers, a recent example of which, was the arrest of yoga guru and priest of Bade Hanuman temple Anand Giri, in Australia, in May. He was charged with sexually assaulting two women. “However, investigations revealed that the seer was innocent and he was absolved of all charges. Hopefully, this will also be the outcome of the ongoing case against Swami Chinmayanand and the real culprit will be exposed,” he added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:53 IST

top news
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
Oct 07, 2019 19:38 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News