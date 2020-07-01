e-paper
Christians in J&K demand equal share in govt schemes

In an emergency meeting held here, association chairman Nassir Masih alleged that the UT administration has been sidelining the community from various government schemes.

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Jammu and Kashmir Christian Minority Welfare Association on Wednesday alleged neglect in various spheres of life and demanded equal share in government schemes.

Masih claimed that the list of beneficiaries under self employment loan scheme recently issued by the SC, ST and OBC Corporation has totally ignored the community. He also alleged that even the basic rights were denied to Christians in J&K and they were ill-treated.

President of the association Michael Wazir said Christians make up less than 3% of the population in J&K. “We have a feeling of being systematically sidelined from getting the benefits of government quotas meant for minority communities. The UT administration is expected to promote the interests of the weaker sections,” he said.

He appealed lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu to give due consideration to genuine issues of the Christian community and issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned

