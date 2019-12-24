Christmas blues: Commuters, brace for 4-hr CR block

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 00:47 IST

Commuters travelling on Central Railway (CR) are likely to face inconvenience on December 25 as suburban services between Dombivli and Kalyan will be suspended owing to a block from 9.45am to 1.45pm.

Prominent trains running on the Mumbai-Pune or Nashik routes, such as Sahyadri Express, Sinhagad Express, Deccan Queen Express, Panchvati Express, Godavari Express and Janshatabdi Express, are likely to be cancelled.

According to a notification issued by CR, a traffic and power block on the fifth and sixth lines, and on both north-bound and south-bound sides of fast and slow lines will be carried out between Dombivli and Kalyan. Shivaji Sutar, public relations officer (PRO), CR, said the block will be carried out to launch four six-metre girders for a new foot overbridge (FoB) at Thakurli station.

Special services will run between Kalyan and Karjat or Kasara during the block period at a 20-minute frequency. Special train services will also be run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane or Dombivli stations during the block period at a 15-minute frequency.

According to Sutar, services between CSMT or Dadar to Kurla, Ghatkopar and Thane will ply as per the timetable.