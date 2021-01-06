e-paper
Cidco appoints Maha Metro to fast track Metro Line 1 project in Navi Mumbai

Cidco appoints Maha Metro to fast track Metro Line 1 project in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 01:04 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
The work on the Metro was delayed owing to the pandemic, after a trial run in September 2019.
The work on the Metro was delayed owing to the pandemic, after a trial run in September 2019. (HT Photo)
         

To fast track the Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 project, the remaining work will now be completed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), as per the decision taken by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco). The work on the Metro was delayed owing to the pandemic, after a trial run in September 2019.

Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director and vice-chairman of Cidco said, “Due to pandemic situation and some technical issues, the development work of six stations out of 11 is not being implemented at expected speed. Therefore, to complete the work of the line at the earliest, Cidco is appointing Maha Metro for Navi Mumbai Metro line 1.”

He said that Maha Metro had recently executed Nagpur Metro phase 1 and are executing the Metro line 1 and 2 at Pune.

