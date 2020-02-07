Cidco starts road repair work at Kharghar

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:35 IST

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has started road repair work between Sector 26 and 36 at Kharghar.

Residents’ organisation Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTC-WA) had earlier threatened protest but called it off after they got a written assurance by Cidco.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman, KTC-WA, said, “They had promised to start work from February 5 but nothing happened. We met officials on Thursday and sat in Cidco office till they started work.”

Girish Raghuvanshi, executive engineer of Cidco, Kharghar said, “The work has started and would be completed in two months. After the repair work is over, roads would be re-laid at some sectors.”

Residents have handed over a list of bad roads to Cidco, asking it to repair them.

“After many follow-ups, the road repair work has started. Hopefully we would get rid of potholes and bad roads this monsoon,” said Binayak, Jha, 37 a sector 35 resident.

The internal roads of Kharghar have been in a bad state for a long time.