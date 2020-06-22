e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / CISF constable dies of Covid at RML hospital

CISF constable dies of Covid at RML hospital

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who was being treated for Covid-19 at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Senior officers said the constable belonged to the CISF’s 8th reserved battalion (Jaipur), and was deployed in Delhi for law and order duty.

This is the sixth death in the force due to Covid-19.

“On June 10, after he fell ill, the constable was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. He was put on ventilator support on June 12. His condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday,” said a senior officer who asked not to be named.

The constable belonged to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, and his family has been informed, the officer added.

So far 602 CISF personnel have contracted the infection, of whom 347 have recovered so far.

There are 79 active cases of Covid-19 among CISF personnel in Delhi.

top news
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In