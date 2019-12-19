Citizens defy Section 144, join anti-CAA protest

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:48 IST

DEMONSTRATIONS Veterans, educators, homemakers and socialites throng Parivartan Chowk, term amended citizenship law and proposed NRC ‘barbaric move’

LUCKNOW Citizens defied Section 144 of the CrPC and came out on the streets on Thursday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Be it veterans, educators, authors, homemakers, socialites, people from all walks of life thronged at Parivartan Chowk and staged anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstrations, terming the amendment and proposed NRC ‘a barbaric move’.

Ever since the amendment of the Act, this was perhaps the first protest in UP that witnessed participation of commoners and socialites.

This was despite heavy deployment of constabulary at the prime crossing (Parivartan Chowk) to prevent public gatherings and anti-CAA protests.

The situation was a fallout of the demonstration call given by more than 50 organisations. Over 100 socialites, under the banner ‘Lucknow Against CAA’, had asked people to gather at Parivartan Chowk at 2pm. ‘Be there to defend the Indian Constitution’— the demonstration invite reads.

Unaffected by UP police chief OP Singh’s advisory to not stage protest, people started pouring in since 1pm. As there was heavy deployment at Parivartan Chowk, people initially came in singles and then started gathering in big numbers as the clock struck two.

“There is heavy deployment of forces, as if we are committing a crime by raising our voice against the government. It’s shameful on government’s part,” said Roop Rekha Verma, former vice-chancellor Lucknow University and a social activist, who was the first to reach the crossing to stage protest.

Madhu Garg, state president, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), said activists gathered at the Parivartan Chowk to be a part of the protest that aims to save the Constitution.

“Irrespective of the force they deploy, we will register protest,” said Garg, who managed to stage demonstration near Safed Baradari.

Soon after, the crowd began to swell as people began reaching Parivartan Chowk.

“Those sitting back home should be ashamed of themselves. Despite being women, we are here to save our Constitution. We are proud to be Indians and are here to stage a peaceful protest,” said Sabia Ahmed, a homemaker and a socialite who was part of the protest.

The police also detained more than two dozen protestors, mostly women, who were trying to reach Parivartan Chowk, shouting anti-CAA and ‘Inquilaab zindabad’ slogans.

“We were detained by the police and taken to a secluded area in a bus,” said Veena Rana, a social activist who was detained along with other women and some media persons.

Ameer Haider, 84, a veteran social worker, termed the protest a ‘second battle of freedom’ aimed at keeping the country united.

“It’s no less than a second freedom movement to me. This time, it’s to save our Constitution. The government should withdraw the CAA as its going to divide the country on caste lines,” said Haider, who was later detained for participating in the protest.

“If the government acts like the British, we will act like Bhagat Singh,” he added.

Some protestors said the situation turned violent soon after the news of violence in Khadra spread. A few of them had to take shelter in shops at Hazratganj after some agitators torched some vehicles at Parivartan Chowk.

“We don’t know what happened… all of a sudden things turned violent. Some protestors also attacked media vehicles, after which police had to resort to cane-charge,” said an educationist who was a part of the demonstration.

Some protestors called it a ‘black day’ in the history of Lucknow and blamed the government for the law and order situation.