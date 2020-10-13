e-paper
Home / Cities / CITU, others stage protest in Shimla against atrocities on Dalits, women

CITU, others stage protest in Shimla against atrocities on Dalits, women

The protesters demanded strengthening of the SC/ST Act, punishment for culprits of Hathras incident, unbiased investigation into the matter under the chairmanship of a Supreme Court judge, protection to the victim’s family etc.

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Various organisations, including the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha and All India Khet Mazdoor Union, on Tuesday staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla against the oppression of Dalits, women, other backward classes.

State vice-president Jagat Ram, Kisan Sabha leader and Theog MLA Rakesh Singha, Kisan Sangharsh Samiti general secretary Sanjay Chauhan, Janwadi Mahila Samiti general secretary Phalma Chauhan were among others who participated in the protest.

The protesters demanded strengthening of the SC/ST Act, punishment for culprits of Hathras incident, unbiased investigation into the matter under the chairmanship of a Supreme Court judge, protection to the victim’s family etc.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra said the attacks, suppression and exploitation of Dalits, women and other backward classes are increasing in the country. “According to the data of National Crime Bureau, atrocities on Dalits, women and other backward classes have increased continuously in the last five years. The Hathras incident is a vivid example where not only a Dalit girl was raped but her spine and neck were broken. The woman was neither treated by the state government on time nor an FIR was lodged against the culprits for several days,” Mehra said.

“The insensitivity is clearly seen by the Uttar Pradesh government conducting a narco test on the victim’s family. This shows that the government and administration were protecting the culprits” he added.

Mehra said the suicide of Rohit Vemulla, rape and murder of Gudiya and killings of Kedar Jindan, Rajat and Medha Ram are also examples of these atrocities.

