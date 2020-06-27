e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / City bus service remains off road in Ludhiana, residents at receiving end

City bus service remains off road in Ludhiana, residents at receiving end

The contractor was given permission to start the service a week ago, but he is seeking a hike in rates before buses are restarted.

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:29 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Before the lockdown, the buses served four routes - Sahnewal to Clock Tower, Kohara to the bus stand, Dugri to Metro Supermarket and Railway Station to Meharban.
Before the lockdown, the buses served four routes - Sahnewal to Clock Tower, Kohara to the bus stand, Dugri to Metro Supermarket and Railway Station to Meharban.(HT File Photo)
         

While the municipal corporation (MC) allowed the contractor to operate the local bus service in the city a week ago, the service remains off the road as the contractor is seeking a hike in fares.

In the absence of the service, residents continue to bear the brunt, especially amid the hike in fuel prices.

When put to a halt after the imposition of curfew in the state in March, the city bus service used to ferry around 3,500 passengers daily on four routes in the city. The routes included Sahnewal to Clock Tower, Kohara to the bus stand, Dugri to Metro Supermarket and Railway Station to Meharban.

An official of the MC, requesting anonymity, said, “The contractor has been seeking a hike in the fare for a long time, but the authorities are demanding that the contractor should first clear the dues. A case regarding the same is also sub judice in the Punjab and Haryana high court.”

He said the contractor is claiming that rates of diesel have increased by Rs 26 per litre during the past five years, but the fare has not been increased.

He said the contractor has also claimed that he will have to run the buses at half the capacity as per the Covid-10 guidelines issued by the government.

MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal said, “The MC permitted the contractor to commence the service last week. Now, it depends on the contractor when he resumes it. There is no proposal to increase the fare as of now and if the contractor fails to run the buses, then action would be taken against him.”

Contractor Jaskirat Singh from Horizon Connect Transways Private Limited said, “We are expecting low footfall as the labour has moved back to their home towns. Also, fuel prices are rising. Meanwhile, we are conducting a survey to judge the feasibility of resuming the service.”

The residents, however, demanded resumption of the service at the earliest.

A resident of Jawahar Nagar camp, Jaswinder Singh, said, “I always used to travel in the city bus, but now I am forced to travel in the auto rickshaws, where chances of spread of coronavirus are higher and we also have to shell out more money. The MC should operate the buses on its own, if there is issues with the contractor.”

top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In