City reports 7 deaths, 208 fresh Covid-19 cases

City reports 7 deaths, 208 fresh Covid-19 cases

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 21:58 IST
PUNE The city, on Thursday, reported seven more deaths related to Covid-19 (coronavirus), caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 227. In addition, 208 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune to 4,107.

The number of patients in critical care rose from 165 on Wednesday, to 169 on Thursday. As many as 159 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 2,182.

According to the information given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, of the seven deaths reported on Thursday, two patients each were from Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan, Sassoon Hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital and one patient was from Kashibai Navale Hospital.

Two deceased patients from Sassoon Hospital include a 52-year-old male patient from Yerawada who was admitted on May 12 and died due to respiratory failure along with Covid-19. While another patient was an 84-year-old female from Ganj peth who was admitted on May 13 and had pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Other two patients from Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan were both females 50 and 74-year-old. Both of them had pneumonia along with Covid-19.

While two patients from Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital were a 42-year-old male patient and 65-year-old female patient. The female patient suffered from hypoxic respiratory failure and the male patient suffered from respiratory hypoxemia.

Kashibai Navale hospital reported death of a 64-year-old female, a resident of Market Yard area who suffered from pneumonia along with Covid-19.

