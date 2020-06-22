City reports 8 deaths, 212 fresh positive Covid cases on Monday

cities

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:06 IST

PUNE The city reported eight Covid-19 (coronavirus) deaths taking the death count to 518, on Monday. Also, 212 fresh positive cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune to 12,686, according to officials of the health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

The number of patients in critical care on Monday went to 280. As many as 255 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 7,672.

Of the eight deaths reported on Monday, three deceased patients were from the Ruby Hall Clinic, two from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and one each deceased patient was from Naidu Hospital, AICTS Hospital and Bharati Vidyapeth Hospital.

The youngest deceased patient was a 30-year-old male who had pneumonia along with Covid infection who was reported dead at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

Other deceased patients include 84-year-old female patient from Deenanath Hospital, a 77-year-old male patient from AICTS Hospital, 69-year-old female patient and 61-year-old female patient both from Ruby Hall Clinic, a 59-year-old male patient from Naidu hospital, a 55-year-old male patient from Bharati Vidyapeth Hospital and 44-year-old male patient from Ruby Hall Clinic.