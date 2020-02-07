City’s longest flyover to be delayed

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:07 IST

Gurugram: The 5-km-long under construction elevated road from Subhash Chowk to Badshahpur, being termed as the city’s longest flyover, is likely to be delayed, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to remove 11 illegal structures at Badshahpur that fall in the alignment of the flyover.

The NHAI had recently asked the Gurugram deputy commissioner, Amit Khatri, to intervene so that the issue can be resolved amicably through mediation, officials familiar with the matter said.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, said, “There are about 11 unauthorised structures which need to be demolished for the flyover work to complete. Some cases are going on in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. If these structures are not demolished, then work on package 1 (from Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur) may be delayed.”

However, Sharma said that they are pursuing the cases actively to meet the deadline of June 2021.

NHAI contractor for the project said that the structures come in the way of the construction of around 1.5km of the flyover. “If the unauthorised structures in Badshahpur are not removed, then we will not be able to construct the flyover,” said Pankaj Gautam, project director, Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd, which is the NHAI contractor.

NHAI officials said that they had a meeting at the headquarters last month about this issue. A detailed discussion was held with Manoj Kumar, chief general manager, technical, NHAI, in Delhi along with the contractors and consultants for this project.

“We will look into this matter as requested by NHAI,” said Khatri.

The NHAI has removed around 400 such encroachments for the Badshahpur-Sohna road project since work began last March. “NHAI has removed 393 unauthorised structures on the Badshahpur-Sohna road project. The first package (Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur) has the maximum number of encroachments,” said Sharma.

Sunil Kumar, NHAI consultant for the second package, said, “Work is going on smoothly. There are a few hurdles and they will be removed as construction picks pace.”

The project is divided in two packages. Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd is responsible for the first stretch (6 km), while HG Infrastructure is carrying out construction on the second stretch (12.72 km). The first package involves the construction of an underpass at Subhash Chowk and a 5-km elevated section between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur.

“The flyover won’t have any median cut. Once a commuter goes on it, then he/she will have to stop after 5km,” said Gautam of Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd.

NHAI will also be installing solar lights on the flyover. Till now around 40% work has been completed in the second package while around 15% has been done in the first package, said an NHAI official.

The second package comprises flyovers and underpasses at important crossings up to Sohna, including a toll plaza at Ghamroj. The total cost of the project is ₹1,313 crore. Around 50,000 vehicles travel between Rajasthan and Haryana through Sohna Road every day, as per NHAI records.