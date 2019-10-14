City witnesses ‘poor’ air quality after three months

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2019

Gurugram: After three months of relatively clean air, Gurugram’s air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Monday. The Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11 recorded a reading of 205 (poor) on Monday.

Sunday’s AQI value was recorded at 198 (moderate). PM2.5 was the major pollutant on both days.

As per data with the CPCB, the city had last recorded ‘poor’ AQI on July 14. In July, Gurugram had four days of ‘good’ air quality, 16 days of ‘satisfactory’ air, eight days of ‘moderate’ air and two days of ‘poor’ air. In August, the city had 15 days of ‘good’ air and 14 days of ‘satisfactory’ air. In September, it had 16 days of ‘good’ air quality and the rest were ‘satisfactory’ AQI days.

According to air quality experts, the AQI value on Monday dipped due to effects of crop stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab and low wind speed. “Particles haven’t been able to disperse due to low wind speed and a low minimum temperature. The height at which the pollutants are mixing is lower due to these weather conditions,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality expert.

On Monday, Gurugram was the least polluted city in the national capital region, as per the CPCB data. Delhi recorded an AQI of 252 (poor) and Faridabad had an AQI of 263 (poor). Noida was at 273, Ghaziabad at 277 and Greater Noida at 294.

According to the experts, the AQI is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category for most part of this week. As per the CPCB, the predicted maximum mixing depth is likely to be 2900 m on Tuesday and 2700 m on Wednesday. A maximum mixing depth lower than 6000 m is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. The AQI could likely fall into the ‘very poor’ category next week, as per the experts.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019