e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Civic body polls will decide future of politics in Haryana: Hooda

Civic body polls will decide future of politics in Haryana: Hooda

Hooda said the elections present an opportunity to voters to teach the BJP-JJP government a lesson.

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)
         

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said civic body elections in the state will decide the future of politics in Haryana.

Speaking at a meeting in Rewari for party candidates in fray for the municipal council polls, Hooda said the elections present an opportunity to voters to teach the BJP-JJP government a lesson. “People shattered the BJP’s arrogance in the Baroda by elections, we will see a similar trend in the municipal elections. Every section of the society wants to get rid of the existing government and wants to bring back the Congress in the state. The process of change will begin with local body elections,” he said.

The former CM said farmers are agitating on the Delhi borders for nearly a month but instead of addressing their problem, the government is ignoring one of the biggest farmer movements in the history of the country. “Instead of fulfilling its responsibility regarding SYL, the BJP is only engaged in theatrics. The Hansi-Butana canal was built during the Congress government but the BJP did not take a single step to bring water in it. We built Dadupur Nalvi Canal but the BJP filled it up. The decision of the Supreme Court came in favour of Haryana four years ago but the state government did not take any action. The people of Haryana now understand both policy and intent of the BJP and this is why farmers, workers, traders and other segments will not fall for their tricks,” he added.

Hooda, who came to seek votes for Congress president candidate for Rewari municipal council Vikram Yadav, said people remember the work carried out under his leadership. “New railway lines were laid in Rewari, hospitals, universities, mini secretariats were constructed. People know the difference because the BJP government has done nothing for people of Rewari,” he said.

top news
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In