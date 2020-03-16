e-paper
Civic officials should work on maintaining natural flow of rivers, streams, say green activists

Civic officials should work on maintaining natural flow of rivers, streams, say green activists

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:09 IST
PUNE The civic officials should concentrate on maintaining the natural flow of rivers and nullahs (streams) instead of beautifying them, said activists.

Water expert Datta Deshkar, geologist Upendra Dhonde, Jaldevata Abhiyan’s member Shailendra Patil, Jal Biradari’s member Narendra Chugh, other activists Ravindra Sinha, Sachin Punekar and Manish Ghorpade held a joint press briefing in the city on Monday.

Dhone said, “It is not possible to avoid river pollution if the garbage is not managed properly especially in urban areas. The rule of flood lines should not only be restricted to rivers or big streams, but all the streams.”

The civic authorities should take steps to increase awareness about water issues and initiate steps to minimise use of chemicals and soap and improve the quality of water,” said the activists.

