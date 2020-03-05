Civil secretariat staff protest against MLAs

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:38 IST

The Punjab civil secretariat staff association on Thursday protested against the MLAs of the ruling party who had blamed the state government employees for not allotting them the rooms in the A-Block of Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi.

The issue of discrepancy in allotment of rooms came up in the Vidhan Sabha session that was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

Association president Sukhchain Singh Khehra, who led a protest at the civil secretariat here on Thursday, said, “Congress party MLAs had put entire blame on the clerical staff posted at the Punjab Bhawan for not allotting rooms to them, whereas the fact is that the government policy doesn’t allow.” He suggested the MLAs to get the policy amended.

“How MLAs can blame an assistant level employee who sits on the reception of the Punjab Bhawan,” he asked, suggesting them to raise larger issues concerning the people and not personal matters which have no consequence. Khehra said that the association would not tolerate MLAs pressuring the junior staff to allot rooms against the laid norms.