e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cities / Clash between rival youth groups in Pune leaves six injured

Clash between rival youth groups in Pune leaves six injured

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Violent clashes between rival youth groups took place in Loni Kalbhor on Thursday afternoon leaving six people injured.

They were injured due to stone-pelting. Four two-wheeler vehicles parked outside Mayur residential society were torched by the hooligans.

Anti-rioting policemen rushed to the spot and the fire brigade was summoned to douse the flames.

Police Inspector Suraj Bandgar said that the police were trying to ascertain the identities of the persons involved in the clashes. “ The youths are at loggerheads with each other over area supremacy, hence they are resorting to spreading terror through arson and violence in the area. We will book them under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code as it is an act of pre-emptive violence,” he said.

top news
‘We gifted adversaries platforms from which to attack us’: Ex-NSA on CAA
‘We gifted adversaries platforms from which to attack us’: Ex-NSA on CAA
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
Australian PM Scott Morrison defers India visit amid bushfire crisis
Australian PM Scott Morrison defers India visit amid bushfire crisis
Vijayan writes letter to 11 CMs, urges them to unite against CAA
Vijayan writes letter to 11 CMs, urges them to unite against CAA
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities