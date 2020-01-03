Clash between rival youth groups in Pune leaves six injured

cities

PUNE Violent clashes between rival youth groups took place in Loni Kalbhor on Thursday afternoon leaving six people injured.

They were injured due to stone-pelting. Four two-wheeler vehicles parked outside Mayur residential society were torched by the hooligans.

Anti-rioting policemen rushed to the spot and the fire brigade was summoned to douse the flames.

Police Inspector Suraj Bandgar said that the police were trying to ascertain the identities of the persons involved in the clashes. “ The youths are at loggerheads with each other over area supremacy, hence they are resorting to spreading terror through arson and violence in the area. We will book them under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code as it is an act of pre-emptive violence,” he said.