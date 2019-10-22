Clashes reported from Nuh, seven FIRs lodged

cities

At least seven FIRs were registered in Nuh district after clashes were reported between polling agents of different political parties on Monday. No arrest had been made by the local police in any of the registered cases until Monday evening.

Violence was reported in Chila village of Tauru, Tigaon, Malhaka, Leherwari, Pemakhera in Punhana; Jhimrawat and Rethad in Pingwan, according to an official document shared by Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh. “Heavy police force was deployed at booths where the violence took place. Preventive measures were also taken in booths identified as vulnerable and critical. Additional security personnel was deployed at these spots to prevent any further clashes and action was taken against suspects by registering FIRs,” Kalia said on Monday evening.

The booth at the Government Middle School in Leherwari village, Punhana, saw tense moments when a group of people allegedly hit a person with a brick on Monday morning.

The incident took place around 10am when 10-12 people allegedly attacked a man identified by his first name as Farukh, who was later moved to a hospital by the police, locals said. The situation at the booth was sensitive throughout the day, with unknown persons attempting to barge inside the polling room, they said. Locals said that the group of men owed allegiance to a particular party in the fray, while Farukh supported another party, and a conversation between them escalated. “Around 10-14 people hit Farukh with a brick near the school lawn. He was hurt and was taken to a hospital in Mandi Khera,” Ismail, 70, who sat on a charpoy outside the polling booth, said.

Hasan, another resident, who lives near the booth, said that Farukh lay on the ground as he bled, while the stationed police couldn’t control the aggressors. Raj Kapoor, one of the presiding officers, said that the clash had taken place outside on the lawns, after which he had alerted the administration and the reserve police were called in. “The police stationed here couldn’t control the situation, after which the reserve police were called in. Voting was halted for two or three minutes, but we ensured that it wasn’t affected anymore after that,” Kapoor said.

Another presiding officer said that the situation was tense throughout the day. “Voting is taking place under fear here. Several persons associated with political parties are swarming around, looking for an opportunity to barge into the polling booth, but we are not letting that happen,” an officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

For over an hour, the police had to repeatedly ask people to vacate the school premises. Around 2pm, a man tried to barge inside the voting booth but was prevented from doing so. An FIR against unknown persons was registered under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act

In Malhaka, locals said that supporters of different political parties thrashed and hurled stones at each other. An FIR was registered against five known and 80 unknown people, the local police said. In Rethad, an FIR was registered against six people and in Jhimrawat against one unknown person.

Clashes were witnessed by HT reporters in several other polling booths. At Chandeni village under Nuh constituency, polling agents entered a brawl over the candidates they were representing, a police officer present at the booth said.

The polling booth in a government school echoed with the sound of people shouting at each other. Within a minute, the school was inundated with 150-200 people scuffling with each other. To handle the chaotic situation, only two police personnel were present. The polling doors were closed as the agitated mob tried to enter the booth.

Suddenly, at the other polling booth in the school, a local polling agent entered inside and shouted, “Koi voter ID or Aadhaar nahi dekhaega, sab aise hi vote karenge (no verification will take place, people will directly vote now).”

More people barged in and the block-level officer present at the booth failed to control the rush. When HT called Kalia to inform her about the situation, she said, “ We will be sending a police force in 10-15 minutes.”

Once the force arrived, it took about 15 minutes to control the situation.

At Ghasera, a brawl took place inside as well as outside the polling station. Hida Khan, the inspector who reached the spot along with the police force and paramilitary force said, “There was a huge gathering outside the polling booth and supporters of different parties hurled stones at each other.”

The head constable at the spot said that a scuffle broke out within the premises of the school where the polls were being conducted. A heavy police force was deployed at the booth.

Jai Kishan, election officer, Mewat, said, “No disruption in the polling process was reported due to these clashes.”

Pankaj, deputy commissioner, Nuh, was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

