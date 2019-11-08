Class 1 girl attacked by wild animal on campus, injured

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:39 IST

A minor girl was injured after she was reportedly attacked by a wild animal on a primary school campus in the Mal police station area on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the victim, a Class 1 student, went out of the classroom during lunch break, said authorities.

When attacked, the little girl cried for help and got attention from other students and school staff. As those nearby rushed to save her, the animal fled, but by then the girl was injured. She was taken to the trauma centre for treatment.