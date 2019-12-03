Class-11 boy’s suicide in Ludhiana: Add stringent sections to FIR, demands parents’ association

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:11 IST

A day after students and parents held a protest outside SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School in Dhandari Kalan against police’s failure in arresting the persons accused of thrashing and humiliating a Class-11 boy, who later committed suicide, members of Ludhiana School Parents Association on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner (general) Iqbal Singh Sandhu and police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, demanding more sections be added to the FIR lodged against the school principal, her husband and a teacher.

The parents’ body has asked the police to add Sections 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) and 82 (corporal punishment) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in addition to Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under which the FIR has been registered.

The parents have also sought arrest of the culprits before collection of evidence besides taking over the school immediately.

Association head Manjit Singh blamed the administration for not acting in “proper manner”.

The Class-11 student had committed suicide at his Daba house in the wee hours of November 29, two days after he was allegedly thrashed and humiliated by his teacher, principal and school director in front of other students for wearing tight trousers. The police have already booked the school director, Prabhu Dutt, principal Saroj Sharma and teacher Poonam.

The inquiry team formed by deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal comprising SDM (West) Amrinder Singh Malhi and district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur had recorded feedback of students on Monday, but is yet to submit its report.

No inquiry marked in Meharban school incident

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl student of government middle school in Meharban suffered head injury after falling on a bench. It was claimed that a teacher allegedly slapped her after which she banged her head on the bench.

The district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur, meanwhile, took cognisance of the matter and enquired from the schoolteachers about the incident on Tuesday.

However, no formal inquiry has been marked by her. She said, “Teachers have refuted the allegations of thrashing and the child was provided first-aid immediately.” As per sources, panic gripped the class after a mouse entered there. All students stood atop their benches and while getting down, the girl accidentally fell and injured herself.