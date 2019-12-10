e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Cities

Class-12 Ludhiana boy ends life, no suicide note found

The reason behind his extreme step has been not ascertained yet, the police said, who have initiated an investigation

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Body of a 19-year-old boy was found hanging at his home in Tharike’s Aman Park, police said on Tuesday. He was a student of Class 12 of a private school.

The reason behind his extreme step has been not ascertained yet, the police said, who have initiated an investigation.

It is the second such incident in past 11 days when a student committed suicide.

Sarabha Nagar SHO Madhu Bala said the boy had returned from his school at 2pm on Monday. “After having lunch, he went to his room around 4pm and locked the door from the inside. He told his brother’s wife that he was going to study and asked her not to disturb him,” she added.

Around 9pm, his mother and brother came home and knocked at the door. “When he did not respond, they broke open the door only to find him dead,” the SHO said.

She said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC following the statement of deceased’s brother.

On November 29, a Class-11 student of a local school had hanged himself after allegedly after being humiliated by his school director, principal and a teacher.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities