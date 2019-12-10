Class-12 Ludhiana boy ends life, no suicide note found

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:45 IST

Body of a 19-year-old boy was found hanging at his home in Tharike’s Aman Park, police said on Tuesday. He was a student of Class 12 of a private school.

The reason behind his extreme step has been not ascertained yet, the police said, who have initiated an investigation.

It is the second such incident in past 11 days when a student committed suicide.

Sarabha Nagar SHO Madhu Bala said the boy had returned from his school at 2pm on Monday. “After having lunch, he went to his room around 4pm and locked the door from the inside. He told his brother’s wife that he was going to study and asked her not to disturb him,” she added.

Around 9pm, his mother and brother came home and knocked at the door. “When he did not respond, they broke open the door only to find him dead,” the SHO said.

She said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC following the statement of deceased’s brother.

On November 29, a Class-11 student of a local school had hanged himself after allegedly after being humiliated by his school director, principal and a teacher.