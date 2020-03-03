e-paper
Class 12 student ends life in Karnal

Class 12 student ends life in Karnal

The deceased was living with his mother, a factory worker, in a rented accommodation in the city

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Dayanand colony here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, who was a Class 12 student, was living with his mother, a factory worker, in a rented accommodation in the city, police said.

The cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, but police officials said the victim had failed two exams last year and was scheduled to take them again through correspondence in April this year.

On Monday afternoon, his mother found him hanging from the ceiling of his room. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Investigation officer Satpal Singh said the body has been sent for autopsy and an FIR has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC.

