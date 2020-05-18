e-paper
Home / Cities / Class 12 students resume preparations as CBSE declares datesheet for pending exams

Class 12 students resume preparations as CBSE declares datesheet for pending exams

As per the CBSE guidelines for the examination centres, 12 students will be accommodated in one room at a distance of 1 metre each and one invigilator will be deployed in each room

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
All candidates appearing for the examinations have been directed to carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle.   
City students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations heaved a sigh of relief and resumed their preparations after the board declared the datesheet for the pending exams on Monday.

Majority of the students said in the last few days, they were perplexed about the conduct of the remaining examinations. They had last appeared for an exam on March 18 after which the board postponed them in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Srishti Verma, a Class 12 commerce student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, said, “Since the imposition of the lockdown, I have started reading newspaper daily to keep myself updated with the current affairs and also search online regarding the situation globally. Now, I will plan my day in a way that I can continue reading novels along with the preparations for the examinations. I am left with only two exams -- computer science and business studies.”

Another Class 12 student of humanities stream from Guru Nanak International Public School, Gaganpreet Kaur, said, “I was left only with Punjabi examination, but was shocked on not finding it in the datesheet declared by the board. When I called up my class in-charge, I got to know that the subject’s date will be decided by the regional office and will be intimated to us soon.” “Meanwhile, I have started preparing for the examination.”

CBSE city coordinator Paramjit Kaur said, “We are coordinating with the regional office, Chandigarh, to know the date for Punjabi examination. As soon as we get to know the date, it will be intimated to the board affiliated schools and students across the city.”

GUIDELINES FOR CENTRES

As per the CBSE guidelines, at the examination centres, 12 students will be accommodated in one room at a distance of 1 metre each and one invigilator will be deployed in each room. Earlier, as many as 24 students were accommodated in one room with two invigilators.

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO BE FOLLOWED STRICTLY BY THE CANDIDATES APPEARING FOR BOARD EXAMINATIONS

All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle.

The candidates will cover their nose and mouth with a mask/cloth.

All candidates will follow physical distance norms.

Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.

